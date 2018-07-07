Elements of UAPA offence in Abhimanyu murder case

The State police are increasingly viewing the murder of SFI activist Abhimanyu at Maharaja’s College in Kochi last week as a potential Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) offence. They are likely to take a call on invoking the exacting provision only after the investigation reached its logical conclusion.

The police investigation in the student’s murder has so far overwhelmingly targeted Campus Front (CF) activists and members of its purported mother organisation, the SDPI. Both organisations have since denied any role in the murder and said they were the victims of a police witch-hunt.

The organisation’s State-wide protests on Friday and ensuing large-scale arrests of its members notwithstanding, the police raided scores of SDPI premises on Saturday ostensibly in search of the suspects in the murder case.

The places they examined included businesses, particularly the precincts of a packaged water bottling plant in North Kerala, and educational institutions rumoured to be affiliated with the SDPI and its feeder organisations.

As the investigation fast unfolded across Kerala and neighbouring States, the police appeared to be increasingly focussing on the financial trial in the crime.

Officials privy to the probe said investigators were of the view that the fatal stabbing, a single dagger thrust to the heart, was no spur-of-the-moment crime. Evidence unearthed so far indicated the murder was a pre-planned one and executed by skilled hitmen, possibly to send a political message to their detractors on campuses in Kerala.

They said the crime, in which two other SFI activists were also injured, had the elements of a typical mafia-style hit-and-run operation. The assailants fled the spot and cell phone records of their collaborators showed that they had camped briefly in a tumbledown house near the college in Kochi before splitting ways. Investigators were analysing bank transactions of the suspects before and after Abhimanyu’s murder to understand the contours of the crime better.