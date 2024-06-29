ADVERTISEMENT

Electrocution: KSEB to pay ₹10 lakh to victim’s kin

Published - June 29, 2024 08:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will pay ₹10 lakh as compensation to the family of a 68-year-old man who was electrocuted when he stepped on a live electric wire near Marayamuttom on Friday.

Half of the money will be paid in two-three days, KSEB officials said. The deceased, identified as Babu, 68, of Nadoorkolla, had stepped on an overhead power cable that had snapped after a coconut tree fell on it.

Following the post-mortem examination at the Neyyattinkara General Hospital, irate local residents had blamed the power utility for the death. They had taken the body to the Marayamuttom office of the KSEB. The protest was later was called off after senior officials intervened and assured prompt action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US