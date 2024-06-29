Electrocution: KSEB to pay ₹10 lakh to victim’s kin

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will pay ₹10 lakh as compensation to the family of a 68-year-old man who was electrocuted when he stepped on a live electric wire near Marayamuttom on Friday.

Half of the money will be paid in two-three days, KSEB officials said. The deceased, identified as Babu, 68, of Nadoorkolla, had stepped on an overhead power cable that had snapped after a coconut tree fell on it.

Following the post-mortem examination at the Neyyattinkara General Hospital, irate local residents had blamed the power utility for the death. They had taken the body to the Marayamuttom office of the KSEB. The protest was later was called off after senior officials intervened and assured prompt action.

