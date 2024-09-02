Electricity tariff revision: Regulatory commission’s public hearings to start on September 3

Starting Tuesday (September 3, 2024), the State Electricity Regulatory Commission will hold a series of public hearings on the proposals made by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for revising the electricity tariffs.

The first hearing will be held at the Nalanda Tourist Home, Kozhikode, on Tuesday (September 3). The second and third hearings will be held at the District Panchayat Hall, Palakkad, and the Corporation Town Hall, Ernakulam, on September 4 and September 5 respectively.

The Commission has changed the date of the final hearing at the conference hall, Priyadarshini Planetarium, in Thiruvananthapuram, from September 10 to September 11.

The KSEB has filed proposals before the Commission for revising the tariffs for the fiscals from 2024-25 to 2026-27. A special ‘summer tariff’ and differential rates for selected categories for peak, non-peak hour consumption are part of the proposals.

For 2024-25, the KSEB has recommended a 30 paise hike in power tariffs “throughout the year,” and a summer tariff at 10 paise per unit for consumption from January to May 2025.

According to the KSEB proposal, the summer tariff will be “in addition to the normal retail tariff increase,” and “does not account for the additional power purchase cost that may be necessitated during the summer months of ensuing year.”

Members of the public can also convey their opinions and suggestions to the Commission through e-mail or post by 5 p.m. on September 10.

The KSEB petition is available on the Commission’s website www.erckerala.org

