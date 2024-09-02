GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Electricity tariff revision: Regulatory commission’s public hearings to start on September 3

Public hearings planned at Kozhikode, Palakkad, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram

Published - September 02, 2024 07:39 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Starting Tuesday (September 3, 2024), the State Electricity Regulatory Commission will hold a series of public hearings on the proposals made by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for revising the electricity tariffs.

The first hearing will be held at the Nalanda Tourist Home, Kozhikode, on Tuesday (September 3). The second and third hearings will be held at the District Panchayat Hall, Palakkad, and the Corporation Town Hall, Ernakulam, on September 4 and September 5 respectively.

The Commission has changed the date of the final hearing at the conference hall, Priyadarshini Planetarium, in Thiruvananthapuram, from September 10 to September 11.

The KSEB has filed proposals before the Commission for revising the tariffs for the fiscals from 2024-25 to 2026-27. A special ‘summer tariff’ and differential rates for selected categories for peak, non-peak hour consumption are part of the proposals.

For 2024-25, the KSEB has recommended a 30 paise hike in power tariffs “throughout the year,” and a summer tariff at 10 paise per unit for consumption from January to May 2025.

According to the KSEB proposal, the summer tariff will be “in addition to the normal retail tariff increase,” and “does not account for the additional power purchase cost that may be necessitated during the summer months of ensuing year.”

Members of the public can also convey their opinions and suggestions to the Commission through e-mail or post by 5 p.m. on September 10.

The KSEB petition is available on the Commission’s website www.erckerala.org

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.