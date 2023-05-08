HamberMenu
Electricity tariff revision: public hearings begin in State

May 08, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission on Monday began its public hearings for revising the electricity tariffs in the State.

The first hearing was held at Kozhikode on Monday. The second hearing will be held at the District Panchayat Hall, Palakkad, on Tuesday. The third hearing will be held at the Town Hall of the Kochi Corporation at Ernakulam North on Wednesday. The fourth and final one will be held at the Institution of Engineers Hall, Vellayambalam, Thiruvananthapuram, on May 15. Commission chairman T.K. Jose, members B. Pradeep, and A.J. Wilson are leading the hearings.

