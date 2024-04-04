Electricity consumption touches 107.76 mu on April 3

April 04, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Electricity consumption in Kerala hit a record 107.76 million units (mu) on April 3 breaking the prevailing record of 106.88 mu set just the day before.

The maximum demand during evening hours also hit an all-time high of 5,359 megawatts (MW), prompting the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to issue an urgent plea to consumers to cooperate with it to avoid power restrictions.

In a statement, the KSEB said that it could ensure uninterrupted power supply provided the consumers cooperated through the judicious use of electricity in the evening hours.

Power disruptions

The power utility said it had taken note of the complaints regarding power disruptions between 6 p.m. and midnight. The massive jump in the use of air conditioners and the practice of charging electric vehicles at night had put pressure on the State’s power system. For the past two weeks, daily consumption has remained above 100 mu on most days.

“It is a fact the electricity demand that has outpaced all expectations and projections has affected our transmission and distribution network,” the KSEB said. The power utility also noted that the peak demand, which used to be confined to between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., now extends up to midnight. While air conditioners cannot be avoided given the intensity of the summer heat, the temperature level should ideally be set at 25°C or higher, the KSEB said.

