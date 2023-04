April 18, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Daily electricity consumption touched 100.35 million units (mu) on April 17, a new record for Kerala. This is the third day this month that consumption has touched the 100 mu-mark. Consumption crossed the 100 mu mark for the first time in the history of the State’s power sector on April 13 (100.30 mu), and then again on April 14 (100.08 mu).