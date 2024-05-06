Electricity consumption in Kerala up by 15.62% in April

May 06, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Electricity consumption in the State in April this year rose by 15.62% compared to April 2023. Driven by the summer temperatures, consumption rose from 2,759.95 million units (mu) in April 2023 to 3,191.03 mu last month, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty’s office said, citing Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) data.

To compare, consumption at the national level rose by 10.89% in April 2024 compared to the previous April. It rose from 130.08 billion units (bu) to 144.25 bu.

Peak power demand in Kerala also witnessed a 12.38% increase in April over April 2023. It increased from 5,024 megawatts (MW) to 5,646 MW. Kerala had recorded 12.79% increase in electricity consumption in March this year compared to 2023 March. The total consumption in March 2023 was 2,710 million mu. It increased to 3,056.76 mu in March 2024.

