Electricity consumption in Kerala touches 104.63 mu on March 27

March 28, 2024 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

On March 26, maximum demand during the peak consumption hours between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. had touched 5,301 megawatts, an all-time high for the State

The Hindu Bureau

Electricity consumption in Kerala stood at 104.63 million units (mu) on Wednesday, March 27, an all-time high for the State which is battling sweltering heat this summer season.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) had logged 103.86 mu on Tuesday, which was a record at the time, but a short-lived one.

Heavy dependence on air conditioners to ward off the summer heat, and the festival and election seasons have driven up consumption beyond projections, much to the dismay of the KSEB.

In 2023

To put things in context, in 2023, electricity consumption levels had crossed the 100 mu-mark only in April, peaking at 102.99 mu on April 19.

The Power department and the KSEB have urged consumers to reduce electricity use in the evening hours so as to bring down the peak demand. On Tuesday, March 26, the maximum demand during the peak consumption hours between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. had touched 5,301 megawatts (MW). This too is an all-time high for Kerala.

Anticipating peak-hour shortages in April and May, the KSEB has already floated tenders for an additional 500 MW for both months as part of the efforts to avoid power restrictions.

