Electricity consumption continues to soar in State

April 10, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala recorded 12.79% increase in electricity consumption in March this year compared to March 2023, show data.

The total consumption in March 2023 was 2,710 million units (mu). In March this year, it stood at 3,056.76 mu, Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty’s office said, citing Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) data.

Meanwhile, the state-level record for daily consumption was reset again with Tuesday (April 9) recording 111.79 mu. The previous all-time high was 110.10 mu recorded on April 8.

The maximum demand (evening hours) of 5,493 megawatts (MW) on Tuesday also is a record for the State. Mr. Krishnankutty said in a facebook post that summer-time electricity consumption has outstripped projections and expectations.

However, the State has been able to manage the situation without loadsheddings and powercuts, the Minister said.

