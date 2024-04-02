Electricity consumption at all-time high of 104.86 mu on April 1

April 02, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Electricity consumption levels in Kerala appears poised to break records in April on account of sweltering summer heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State recorded a new all-time high of 104.86 million units (mu) in electricity consumption on April 1 (Monday).

The previous record was 104.63 mu recorded on March 27.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala had recorded a consumption of 89.21 mu on April 1, 2023.

This summer, the State has logged above 100 mu consumption on most days in March, piling up pressure on the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

Of the 104.86 mu used on Monday, power imports from outside the State accounted for 83.33 mu, and internal generation 21.49 mu. Meanwhile, water storage in the hydel dams managed by the KSEB is down to 46% as on April 1. This is only a fraction higher than in 2023, but lower than 2021 and 2022.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.