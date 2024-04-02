Electricity consumption at all-time high of 104.86 mu on April 1

April 02, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Electricity consumption levels in Kerala appears poised to break records in April on account of sweltering summer heat.

The State recorded a new all-time high of 104.86 million units (mu) in electricity consumption on April 1 (Monday).

The previous record was 104.63 mu recorded on March 27.

Kerala had recorded a consumption of 89.21 mu on April 1, 2023.

This summer, the State has logged above 100 mu consumption on most days in March, piling up pressure on the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

Of the 104.86 mu used on Monday, power imports from outside the State accounted for 83.33 mu, and internal generation 21.49 mu. Meanwhile, water storage in the hydel dams managed by the KSEB is down to 46% as on April 1. This is only a fraction higher than in 2023, but lower than 2021 and 2022.