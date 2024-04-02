GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Electricity consumption at all-time high of 104.86 mu on April 1

April 02, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Electricity consumption levels in Kerala appears poised to break records in April on account of sweltering summer heat.

The State recorded a new all-time high of 104.86 million units (mu) in electricity consumption on April 1 (Monday).

The previous record was 104.63 mu recorded on March 27.

Kerala had recorded a consumption of 89.21 mu on April 1, 2023.

This summer, the State has logged above 100 mu consumption on most days in March, piling up pressure on the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB).

Of the 104.86 mu used on Monday, power imports from outside the State accounted for 83.33 mu, and internal generation 21.49 mu. Meanwhile, water storage in the hydel dams managed by the KSEB is down to 46% as on April 1. This is only a fraction higher than in 2023, but lower than 2021 and 2022.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.