Electricity consumption again crosses 110 mu in Kerala

April 28, 2024 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Electricity consumption has once again crossed 110 million units (mu) in Kerala this summer season. The consumption on April 27, Saturday, was clocked at 110.14 mu, the second highest for Kerala. This is also the third time in April that the consumption has crossed 110 mu.

Compared to the same day last year, the day’s consumption has shot up by 20 mu. April 27, 2023 — which was a Thursday — had recorded a consumption of just 89.96 mu.

Electricity use had stood at 110.10 mu on April 8 and 111.79 mu on April 9, which is the highest recorded consumption in a day for Kerala. So far this month, consumption has crossed 100 mu on 24 days, given the increase in the use of air conditioners to fight the stifling summer heat.

KSEB request

On Saturday, the maximum demand during the evening hours stood at 5,563 megawatts (MW). The KSEB has repeatedly requested consumers to reduce electricity usage between 6 p.m. and midnight.

Earlier this month, the State government also issued a circular seeking coordinated efforts by government departments and agencies to support the demand-side management activities launched by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to alleviate the power crisis.

Government departments and agencies were asked to ensure that energy conservation measures were being adhered to on their premises and offices.