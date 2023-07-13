Electricity consumers stage protest in Thodupuzha alleging huge power bills

July 13, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - IDUKKI

Electricity consumers under the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Thodupuzha electrical section in Idukki on Thursday staged a protest in front of the section office alleging that they received huge electricity bills.

According to municipal authorities, nearly 300 consumers under the section have complained that they received huge power bills last month. Consumers said that they received power bills between ₹30,000 and ₹60,000 in place of the earlier ₹2,500 to ₹3,000.

Thodupuzha municipal chairman Saneesh George and councillors conducted a meeting with the KSEB executive engineer on Thursday. In the meeting, the KSEB officials agreed to resolve the complaints. The officials told the meeting that no decision to disconnect the power supply for non-payment of the bills was taken.

Mr. George said the consumers were ready to pay amounts matching the previous bills and would not pay the huge bills. “The huge bills were issued following a mistake on the part of the KSEB officials and there is no need for the consumers to take responsibility for it. We demand that the KSEB find a solution to the issue immediately,” said Mr. George.

Two suspended

KSEB Deputy Chief Engineer Rajeev said: “For the past two years, two meter readers under the Thodupuzha section have been issuing low bills to the consumers instead of the actual bills. Two months ago, the KSEB identified the mistake and the two staff members were suspended and the contract of the person in charge of meter reading was terminated.”

“The reality is that during that period the consumers were not given bills for their actual usage. The new meter reader provided the bills for the total power usage, which resulted in higher power bills,” said Mr. Rajeev.

“We have received 140 complaints on higher bills. After a detailed verification, the KSEB will provide more time to pay the amount in installments without any interest,” said Mr. Rajeev.

