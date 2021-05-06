Electrician held for theft of construction material

The Vanchiyoor Police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year old man on charges of theft of building materials from a contractor's store room. The accused has been identified as Balu from Nilamel.

According to the police, Balu, who works as an electrician as part of the construction of a new building at the Government Eye Hospital, entered the storage room on Tuesday and took away materials, including expensive grills. The police had identified him from CCTV visuals following a complaint lodged by the contractor.