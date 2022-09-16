Electric car built by engineering college students to compete in Shell Eco-marathon

Special Correspondent THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 16, 2022 20:35 IST

‘Pravega’ team members with the electric car ‘Vandy’

An electric car designed by students of the Government Engineering College, Barton Hill, Thiruvananthapuram, has made it to the final stage of the Shell Eco-marathon 2022, an international energy efficiency competition.

‘Vandy’, the e-car designed by Pravega that is a team of 19 students from the mechanical stream of the college, is one among five teams that qualified for the event slated to be held at Pertamina Mandalika circuit, Indonesia, from October 11 to 16.

The project was mentored by Technopark-based Acsia Technologies and supported by the Additional Skill Acquisition Programme (ASAP), Government of Kerala, a statement said. The one-seater car has been constructed using natural materials and recycled waste.

''‘Vandy’ is designed with the objective of making less carbon footprint with optimum aerodynamics and minimum weight,” says Kalyani S. Kumar, Team Leader, Pravega. The competition looks at energy efficiency, and the car has to be drive for a distance of nine km.

“It is good to see students with a passion for innovation entering a global competition from Kerala. We are proud to have mentored the students of Barton Hill Government Engineering College and it has been an interesting journey for us,” Acsia Technologies founder and CEO Jijimon Chandran said.

Dr. Anish K. John, faculty advisor of team Pravega, guided the project.

The Shell Eco-marathon is an international competition where students from all around the world design, build, and test cars. The goal is to build cars with high mileage, both in the electric and gasoline categories.

