Electric autos distributed to BPL beneficiaries

Mayor Arya Rajendran on Friday inaugurated the distribution of electric autos to beneficiaries from below the poverty line (BPL) families as part of a scheme under the Smart City project. At a function organised at the Corporation office, e-autos were handed over to 33 beneficiaries.

Ms. Rajendran said that as part of the Corporation’s various initiatives towards turning Thiruvananthapuram into a carbon neutral city, more such activities will be taken up. The process of replacing all the streetlights in the city with LED lights is currently progressing. Solar roofing has been installed on government buildings in the city. The civic body also purchased 115 electric buses for the capital city.

Welfare Standing Committee chairperson Clinus Rosario, Health Standing Committee chairperson Gayathri Babu, Town planning standing committee chairpersons C.S.Sujadevi, councillors and other officials were present.