Electors feature in multiple voters’ list: TVM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 December 2020 00:19 IST

Complete list of the 'double votes' handed over to Election Commission

The Thiruvananthapuram Vikasana Munnettam (TVM) has complained to the State Election Commission that the names of hundreds of electors in Thiruvananthapuram feature in multiple voters' lists.

The situation sets the ground for vote fraud by political parties in the upcoming elections, TVM said in a statement issued here on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the organisation, more than 3,000 instances in this regard have been detected in the 14 wards in the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation where the organisation has fielded candidates.

A complete list of the 'double votes' has been handed over to the Commission, TVM president S. N. Raguchandran Nair and general secretary M. S. Venugopal said.

TVM would approach the presiding officers to make sure that voters do not cast multiple votes, they said.

It is a serious matter that even State-level leaders of political parties also have their names in multiple lists, the TVM office-bearers alleged.

The organisation would seek legal recourse in this matter, it said