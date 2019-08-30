Electoral roll verification to begin on Sept. 1

The purification and authentication of electoral rolls will begin on September 1 in the State, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena said on Friday. The verification would continue till September 30.

The draft voters’ list would be published on October 15. Complaints with regard to the draft would be accepted till November 30.

During September, voters could add their names to the list and remove the names of deceased voters and voters who had shifted elsewhere. The public could also use the opportunity to make corrections in the list.

Mr. Meena urged voters to visit the NVSP portal, Akshaya centres and taluk offices or use the voter helpline app to ensure that their names were included in the rolls.

Additionally, special camps would be held at the booth and taluk level on November 2, 3, 9 and 10 for adding names to the list.

The CEO has instructed political parties to appoint booth-level agents to assist booth-level officers (BLO) in the addition of names.

Mr. Meena had held a meeting with the leaders of various political organisations in this regard.

Pala bypoll

The voters list as on January 1, 2019, would be used for the September 23 byelection to the Pala assembly segment.

However, the Election Commission would also prepare a supplementary list, taking into account 4322 applications filed till August 25, Mr. Meena said.

The constituency has, in all, 1,77,864 voters, of whom 87,192 are men and 90,672 are women.

“There are 176 polling stations in all, of which five are model stations. The police have reported two stations in the ‘critical’ category. In addition to this, one polling station will be fully managed by women officers,” Mr. Meena said.