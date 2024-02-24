Electoral outcomes contradict negative portrayals of LDF in mainstream media: Pinarayi Vijayan

February 24, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Kannur

Drawing strength from the considerable gains made by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the recent local body byelections, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the electoral outcomes contradicted negative portrayals of the ruling front in the mainstream media. Speaking at a face-to-face programme on tribal and Dalit issues organised in continuation of the Navakerala Sadas programme in Kannur on Saturday, he expressed doubts whether journalists truly grasped the sentiments of the general public and criticised media managements of pressurising journalists to write negatively about the government.

Mr. Vijayan reiterated the government’s pledge to provide land and housing to all landless and homeless Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, and tribal families by 2025. Highlighting past achievements, he announced the completion of over 1,40,000 houses and distribution of land to thousands of families under various schemes. He highlighted the historical marginalisation faced by SC and ST communities, attributing it to the oppressive Chaturvarna system.

“Scheduled caste and scheduled tribe categories are people who have been left far behind in social progress due to historical reasons that are not self-inflicted, but imposed by the Chaturvarna-priestly system on our society. Throwing off its yoke has been the greatest responsibility of modern society and Kerala is a society that has been able to do that to a large extent,” he said.

Addressing disparities in resource allocation, he criticised the inadequate 6% scheme share for SC and ST categories, despite constituting 25% of India’s population. He affirmed Kerala’s commitment to these communities by maintaining schemes like the Schedule Caste Sub Plan and Tribal Sub Plan, ensuring increased educational and employment opportunities. He also highlighted efforts to dismantle caste-based discrimination, citing Kerala’s inclusive practices such as appointing Dalits and individuals from other backward communities as temple priests.

Mr. Vijayan urged vigilance against forces seeking to undermine progress and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to empowering marginalised communities. He warned against emerging threats to Kerala’s progress, including attempts to reintroduce superstitions and untouchability.

