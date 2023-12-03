Electoral outcome a blow against fake propaganda: Kummanam

December 03, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive committee member Kummanam Rajasekharan has said the outcome of the Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are a blow to the Congress propaganda against the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

He was speaking to media persons amid the celebration that broke outside the BJP State committee office following the resounding victories in the three States on Sunday.

Mr. Rajasekharan said the people have served a stinging response towards the efforts made by the INDIA bloc to allegedly divide the country on the basis of caste. The results are also recognition of the development policies of the Centre.

Senior party leader O. Rajagopal, State general secretaries P. Sudheer, George Kurian, vice president V.T. Rema, vice president C. Sivankutty, secretaries J.R. Padmakumar, S. Suresh, Karamana Jayan and district president V.V. Rajesh were also present.

Party workers distributed sweets and burst firecrackers to celebrate the victories.