Electioneering ends on a high in Palakkad

April 24, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The three major fronts contesting the 18th Lok Sabha elections displayed their might as the final day of campaigning was concluded at 6 p.m. in Palakkad on Wednesday. The excitement of the United Democratic Front (UDF), the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers reached a crescendo as they displayed a high-pitched electioneering finale. They shouted slogans and danced to the beats of drums.

LDF candidate in Palakkad A. Vijayaraghavan set off on his final roadshow from Government Victoria College premises, which concluded at Stadium bus stand. The roadshow covered Tharekkad, Head Post Office, and Sultan Pet areas.

UDF candidate V.K. Sreekandan began his final roadshow from Olavakode junction and concluded at Stadium bus stand after covering Jainimedu, Victoria College, Chunnambuthara, Sakunthala Junction, Fort Maidan, and Kunnathurmedu areas.

The final roadshow of BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar was launched from his election office near Government Moyan School and concluded at Stadium bus stand after covering Town Bus-Stand, District Hospital and Kalmandapam areas.

The Stadium bus stand stretch witnessed the convergence of the three fronts. Police had earmarked different spots for the fronts to avoid a clash.

Alathur

LDF candidate in Alathur K. Radhakrishnan began his roadshow from Chittur and concluded at Vadakkanchery after covering Nenmara, Chittilanchery, Pazhayannur and Chelakkara areas.

UDF candidate Ramya Haridas also concluded her roadshow at Vadakkanchery after covering Velanthavalam, Kozhinjampara, Chittur, Puthunagaram, Kollengode, Nenmara, Chittilanchery, and Mudappallur areas.

BJP candidate began her final roadshow from Kozhinjampara and concluded at Anikkot after covering Chittur and Kacherimedu areas.

All three fronts showcased high-octane demonstrations across towns in the district, including Ottapalam and Shoranur. The police had made arrangements to avoid clashes amid the demonstrations.