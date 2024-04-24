GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Electioneering ends on a high in Palakkad

April 24, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
The closing campaigning by NDA for the Lok Sabha elections in Palakkad town on Wednesday evening.

The closing campaigning by NDA for the Lok Sabha elections in Palakkad town on Wednesday evening.

UDF workers and supporters during final leg of campaigning in Palakkad town on Wednesday evening.

UDF workers and supporters during final leg of campaigning in Palakkad town on Wednesday evening.

LDF workers and supporters converge in Palakkad town on Wednesday evening as campaigning ended for the Parliament elections.

LDF workers and supporters converge in Palakkad town on Wednesday evening as campaigning ended for the Parliament elections.

The three major fronts contesting the 18th Lok Sabha elections displayed their might as the final day of campaigning was concluded at 6 p.m. in Palakkad on Wednesday. The excitement of the United Democratic Front (UDF), the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers reached a crescendo as they displayed a high-pitched electioneering finale. They shouted slogans and danced to the beats of drums.

LDF candidate in Palakkad A. Vijayaraghavan set off on his final roadshow from Government Victoria College premises, which concluded at Stadium bus stand. The roadshow covered Tharekkad, Head Post Office, and Sultan Pet areas.

UDF candidate V.K. Sreekandan began his final roadshow from Olavakode junction and concluded at Stadium bus stand after covering Jainimedu, Victoria College, Chunnambuthara, Sakunthala Junction, Fort Maidan, and Kunnathurmedu areas.

The final roadshow of BJP candidate C. Krishnakumar was launched from his election office near Government Moyan School and concluded at Stadium bus stand after covering Town Bus-Stand, District Hospital and Kalmandapam areas.

The Stadium bus stand stretch witnessed the convergence of the three fronts. Police had earmarked different spots for the fronts to avoid a clash.

Alathur

LDF candidate in Alathur K. Radhakrishnan began his roadshow from Chittur and concluded at Vadakkanchery after covering Nenmara, Chittilanchery, Pazhayannur and Chelakkara areas.

UDF candidate Ramya Haridas also concluded her roadshow at Vadakkanchery after covering Velanthavalam, Kozhinjampara, Chittur, Puthunagaram, Kollengode, Nenmara, Chittilanchery, and Mudappallur areas.

BJP candidate began her final roadshow from Kozhinjampara and concluded at Anikkot after covering Chittur and Kacherimedu areas.

All three fronts showcased high-octane demonstrations across towns in the district, including Ottapalam and Shoranur. The police had made arrangements to avoid clashes amid the demonstrations.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.