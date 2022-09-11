Election to post of Kerala Assembly Speaker on Monday

ADVERTISEMENT

The election to the post of Speaker in the Kerala Assembly, necessitated by the resignation of M.B. Rajesh, will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] legislator A.N. Shamseer is the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s candidate, while the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has fielded Congress legislator Anwar Sadat.

A chain of events that followed the election of M.V. Govindan, MLA, as CPI(M) State secretary led to the election for the Speaker's post. Mr. Govindan had assumed charge as the party secretary after Kodiyeri Balakrishnan left for Chennai for treatment. Mr. Govindan stepped down as Minister for Local Self-Governments and Excise paving the way for former Speaker M.B. Rajesh to enter the Cabinet.