 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Election squad seizes food kits with images of Priyanka, Rahul in Wayanad

Kits seized from a rice mill owned by a Congress leader at Tholpetty. Minister Kelu says election commission will be alerted on the issue

Published - November 07, 2024 08:57 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

An election flying squad on Thursday evening seized food kits from a rice mill of a Congress leader at Tholpetty, located on the Kerala-Karnataka border.

The kits, emblazoned with the images of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the UDF candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, and Rahul Gandhi, her brother and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, were found in the rice mill owned by A. Sasikumar, the president of the Thirunelly Congress mandalam committee.

Some of those kits, which contained food and clothes, featured stickers of both the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and the Wayanad District Congress Committee.

Sathyan Mokeri, a veteran CPI leader and LDF candidate for the Wayanad constituency, alleged that the kits were intended to be distributed to voters to unduly influence them during the elections. Tribal Minister O.R. Kelu stated that the matter would be brought to the attention of the Election Commission.

T. Siddique, working president of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), clarified that the kits had been collected months ago for distribution to flood survivors and were temporarily stored in the rice mill due to the prevailing code of conduct in the district. Officials confirmed that the kits would be handed over to the Thirunelly police.

Published - November 07, 2024 08:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.