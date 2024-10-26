Election scene hots up in Palakkad

The election fever in the Palakkad Assembly constituency is peaking with the three frontal candidates going all out to squeeze through in the byelection on November 13.

United Democratic Front (UDF)’s Rahul Mamkootathil, Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s P. Sarin, and the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) C. Krishnakumar have immersed themselves in the campaigns.

Although there were 16 candidates in the fray on Friday, the last day for filing of nominations, some of them are likely to withdraw. The scrutiny of the nominations is on Monday and the last date to withdraw the nominations is October 30.

People can examine the asset details of the candidates on the Election Commission’s website https://affidavit.eci.govt.in/. It will be displayed on the notice board of the Election Officer.

A meeting of election nodal officers was held here on Saturday in the presence of election observers. General observer Utpal Bhadra and expenditure observer P. Saikrishna supervised the meeting.

They reviewed the working of control rooms and squads functioning under different nodal officers. District Collector S. Chithra, Additional District Magistrate P. Suresh, Election Deputy Collector S. Sajeed, byelection returning officer and Palakkad Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) S. Sreejith attended the meeting.

1.94 lakh voters

As many as 194,706 voters are included on the final voter list of the Palakkad constituency published by the Election Commission. As many as 100,290 of them are women. As many as 2,306 of the voters are above 85 years, and 2,445 are in 18-19 age group. There are 780 differently abled voters and four transgender voters in Palakkad. The number of expatriate voters is 229.

The election observers took charge on Friday. Mr. Bhadra is the general observer and Mr. Saikrishna, the expenditure observer. People can approach the general observer with general complaints, including election code of conduct violation, and the expenditure observer with complaints on election expenses.

Mr. Bhadra can be reached at 8281499633 or 56palakkadobserver@gmail.com, and Mr. Saikrishna at 8281499631 or observerexpenditurepkd@gmail.com.