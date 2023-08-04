ADVERTISEMENT

Election process for Kerala Wakf Board chairperson to be initiated soon

August 04, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Wakf Board is likely to have its new chairperson by the third week of August. The State government will soon set into motion the election process by appointing a senior government functionary as the Returning Officer.

The election will be held after giving a 10-day notice to members of the Board. It will be held at the meeting of the Board to be held in Thiruvananthapuram, according to sources.

The government on Friday issued an order appointing M.K. Sakeer, former chairperson of the Kerala Public Service Commission, as a member of the Board in place of veteran CPI(M) leader T.K. Hamsa, who stepped down from the post on August 1. Mr. Sakeer would be fielded as candidate for the post of chairperson at the meeting, said the sources.

