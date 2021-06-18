Election of Perinthalmanna MLA challenged

The election of Najeeb Kanthapuram of the Indian Union Muslim League from the Perinthalmanna Assembly constituency has been challenged in the Kerala High Court.

The election petition was filed by the defeated LDF-supported independent candidate, K.P. Mohammed Musthafa. The IUML candidate won the seat by a margin of 38 votes.

The petitioner said hat 348 postal votes cast by 80-plus senior citizens, persons with disabilities and COVID-19 affected voters were improperly rejected .The petitioner would have secured not fewer than 300 votes and won the seat had the 348 postal ballots been counted.

The petitioner sought to declare him as the elected candidate from the constituency.