‘Election’ of new metropolitan trustee triggers resentment

The so-called “election” of Joseph Mar Gregorios as metropolitan trustee by the Synod of the Jacobite Syrian Christian Church here on Wednesday “is a misconception as he had just been recommended to the position”, said Fr. Sleeba Paul Vattavelil, priest trustee, on Thursday.

He said the synod just recommended Mar Gregorios’ name.

Election on Aug. 28

There would be an election to the post of the metropolitan trustee on August 28 by Church representatives as scheduled. “An election will have to be conducted if there is another candidate,” said Fr. Vattavelil. He said the sequence of events on Wednesday had been misunderstood.

The clarification comes in the wake of resentment by a section of the Church hierarchy and lay persons against what was widely reported as election of the new metropolitan trustee under the aegis of Catholicos Baselios Thomas I, who is the head of the Church in India.

Church sources said some of the members of the Church planned to take the matter to court. They also informed the Patriarch of the Universal Syriac Church about the events on Wednesday.

Violation of procedures

It was alleged that the procedures on Wednesday were not in keeping with the orders of head of the Universal Syrian Orthodox Church Ignatius Aphrem II.

However, Fr. Vattavelil said the representatives of the Jacobite parishes across India would meet on August 28 to hold the election, if needed.

Church sources said around 4,000 representatives from more than 1,400 parishes and smaller units would participate.