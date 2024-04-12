Election handbook released

April 12, 2024 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has brought out a handbook containing all information on exercising the right to vote during the Lok Sabha elections. Collector N. Devidas, who is also the District Election Officer, released the book by handing over a copy to ADM C.S. Anil on Friday.

Information ranging from voter registration process, method of voting to mobile applications released in connection with the elections are included in the book. While facilities for differently abled and elderly voters are explained in detail, it also contains details of identity documents approved by the Election Commission for voting. Readers will find the QR code and helpline numbers on the last page.

The authorities have also ensured the services of private hospitals for emergency medical help during the polls. The Collector has instructed guidelines for hospitals to arrange the facilities. Differently abled persons and voters above the age of 85 will be provided all amenities they need at polling stations and AROs will be in charge of that.

On the polling day, medical aid will be made available to officials at polling stations and centres where polling material are returned. Facilities of taluk and district hospitals will be utilised while more wheelchairs will be collected from private hospitals and used. Higher secondary level NCC and NSS volunteers will be deployed at all polling centres and a quick response team with facilities, including an ambulance, will also be arranged to deal with emergency situations.