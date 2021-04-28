Election day ‘arson attack’ takes new turn

Police detain Kundara Independent candidate Shiju Varghese in Goa

The investigation into "arson attack" on the vehicle of Independent candidate from the Kundara Assembly constituency Shiju Varghese on polling day on April 6 appeared to have taken a turn on Wednesday.

The State police detained him from Goa on suspicion of staging the attack to stoke voter sympathy. Mr. Varghese had caused a stir by alleging early on polling day that unknown persons had waylaid him and torched his car.

The incident had occurred at Kannanelloor. However, the police reportedly found no corroborative evidence. When pressed about the case, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the police would unravel the mystery behind the fire-raising.

The case had political ramifications. Mr. Varghese had pitted himself against Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma, the CPI(M) candidate in Kundara, allegedly in a fit of pique against the government.

Mr. Varghese, who "headed" the US-based commercial fishing firm, EMCC International, had claimed to have struck an agreement with the government to build 400 deep-sea trawlers and seven motherships to harvest the State's marine wealth.

His "revelation" during the election campaign threatened to dent the LDF's standing among traditional fisherfolk. Fishers were a critical demographic in the State. They have viewed trawlers as a threat to their livelihood. The Latin Catholic Church slammed the government's alleged proposal.

The Congress and the BJP seized Mr. Varghese's words to put the LDF on the backfoot. Both parties made the controversy a campaign issue.

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC) under Mr. Vijayan had allowed the firm to false flag their fishing operations by agreeing to build the trawler fleet in India and crew it with local fishers. He alleged that the government had covered for the foreign firm to loot the State's marine wealth.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said the Indian consulate in New York had warned the government that EMCC was a "paper company."

Mr. Vijayan later said the government's arrangement with EMCC was merely exploratory. The KSINC had blindsided the government by signing a preliminary pact with EMCC International. It had contravened the government's fisheries policy and advantaged the forces keen on causing disaffection among fisherfolk with the administration. The Chief Secretary was investigating the matter.