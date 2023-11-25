Election dates of school parliament in State schools revised; voting, results on December 4 

November 25, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala government has made changes to school parliament elections in State schools in the wake of the State School Science Fair to be held from November 30 to December 3.

The class-level voting and counting was originally scheduled to be held on December 1. As per the revised schedule, the last date for submitting nominations is 12 p.m. on November 28 and scrutiny will be held till 5 p.m. on the same day. Nominations can be withdrawn till 1 p.m. on November 29, and the candidate list will be published at 3.30 p.m. that day. Voting will be held at 11 a.m. on December 4, and counting in classrooms will be held till 1 p.m. The office-bearers will be elected in the afternoon, and the first meeting of the school parliament will be held the same day.