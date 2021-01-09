Election Commission to seek report from Collector

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 January 2021 02:21 IST

The State Election Commission will seek a report from the District Collector, Kasaragod, on a complaint lodged by a presiding officer that he was threatened by Udma MLA K. Kunhiraman when he attempted to stop vote fraud during the local body polls.

State Election Commissioner V. Bhaskaran confirmed that the commission had received a complaint in this regard from K.M. Sreekumar, Professor, Agricultural Entomology, Kerala Agricultural University (KAU).

Prof. Sreekumar was assigned election duty as presiding officer at the polling station at GLP School, Cherkapara - Kizhakkebhagam, in Kasaragod district.

“We will ask the Collector for a report. Further course of action will be decided on the basis of the report,” Mr. Bhaskaran said on Friday.

K.M. Sreekumar, a presiding officer during the local body elections, had accused Udma MLA K. Kunhiraman of threatening him when he attempted to stop an alleged fraudulent voting in Alakode village of Kasaragod district.

(With inputs from Kasaragod Bureau)