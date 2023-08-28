Election Commission permits Onam kit distribution in Puthupally, but sets conditions

August 28, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Election Commission has allowed the distribution of Onam food kits in Puthupally Assembly Constituency, where the model code of conduct is in force for the upcoming byelection.

Civil authorities should distribute the kits without involving political functionaries, the Commission noted. The Commission further noted that the distribution should not be used for gaining political mileage in any manner.

The Commission has also warned that the kits and publicity material should not feature the names or photographs of political functionaries.

On August 25, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul had directed the State government to halt the distribution of Onam kits in Puthupally Assembly Constituency until the Election Commission finalised a decision on the matter.

