ADVERTISEMENT

Election Commission permits Onam kit distribution in Puthupally, but sets conditions

August 28, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission has allowed the distribution of Onam food kits in Puthupally Assembly Constituency, where the model code of conduct is in force for the upcoming byelection.

Civil authorities should distribute the kits without involving political functionaries, the Commission noted. The Commission further noted that the distribution should not be used for gaining political mileage in any manner.

The Commission has also warned that the kits and publicity material should not feature the names or photographs of political functionaries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On August 25, Chief Electoral Officer (Kerala) Sanjay Kaul had directed the State government to halt the distribution of Onam kits in Puthupally Assembly Constituency until the Election Commission finalised a decision on the matter.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US