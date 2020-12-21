Election Commission gears up for Assembly polls

55,000 EVMs and 51,000 VVPAT machines on the way to State

More than 50,000 M3 model electronic voting machines (EVM) and almost as many Voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines will arrive in the State over the next few days as part of the preparations for the general Assembly polls next year.

The first-level checks on the machines would be planned for December 26, Teeka Ram Meena, Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, told The Hindu. The advanced M3 model EVMs would replace the old M2 ones used in the past elections, he said.

“About 55,000 M3 EVMs and 51,000 VVPAT machines are being brought from Telangana and Maharashtra. Our teams have been despatched to those States. The team that went from Kollam has, in fact, returned. But we will need more of the machines in view of the auxiliary polling stations needed for the elections. We will approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) for more if that is the case,” he said.

COVID threat

Earlier this month, Mr. Meena had informed the State government that the 2021 elections would require at least 15,000 auxiliary polling booths if the COVID-19 situation persists. “Because of the pandemic, the polling stations will accommodate not more than 1,000 voters each,” he said.

An improvement on the M2 model, the M3 model EVMs were less susceptible to technical glitches, Mr. Meena said. Around 35,000 M2 EVMs, including machines kept in reserve, were used in Kerala for the April 23 Lok Sabha polls in 2019. 30% EVMs and 20% VVPATs were usually kept in reserve, he added.

Engineers deputed by Bharat Electronics Ltd would carry out the first-level checks on the machines in the presence of the political parties. The exercise would be supervised by the District Collectors. Defective machines would be sent back immediately and the rest sealed and stored under guard.

Storage facilities

Meantime, permanent storage facilities for the machines were also getting ready in the State, Mr. Meena said. Godowns in Wayanad, Kasaragod and Alappuzha districts were ready and the facilities for the remaining districts would be built by March-April next year, he said.

“Earlier, we were forced to keep them at the Collectorates, or if space was unavailable there, in rented buildings,” Mr. Meena said.