ADVERTISEMENT

Election code of conduct in place in five districts

Published - October 16, 2024 08:44 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The election code of conduct has come into effect in Palakkad, Malappuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts from Tuesday with the Election Commission of India declaring byelections in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly constituencies. The polling is scheduled for November 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency’s Assembly segments of Ernad, Wandoor and Nilambur are falling in Malappuram district, the code of conduct will be binding for the entire Malappuram district, said District Collector V.R. Vinod.

As the Thiruvambady Assembly segment of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency falls in Kozhikode district, the code of conduct will be applicable for the entire district.

Thrissur district will be under code of conduct rule as the Chelakkara Assembly constituency is in Thrissur district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Palakkad District Collector S. Chithra asked people’s representatives and government officials in the district to abide by the code of conduct.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US