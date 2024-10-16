Election code of conduct in place in five districts

The election code of conduct has come into effect in Palakkad, Malappuram, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts from Tuesday with the Election Commission of India declaring byelections in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and the Palakkad and Chelakkara Assembly constituencies. The polling is scheduled for November 13.

As the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency’s Assembly segments of Ernad, Wandoor and Nilambur are falling in Malappuram district, the code of conduct will be binding for the entire Malappuram district, said District Collector V.R. Vinod.

As the Thiruvambady Assembly segment of the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency falls in Kozhikode district, the code of conduct will be applicable for the entire district.

Thrissur district will be under code of conduct rule as the Chelakkara Assembly constituency is in Thrissur district.

Palakkad District Collector S. Chithra asked people’s representatives and government officials in the district to abide by the code of conduct.