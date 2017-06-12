Election case: Centre makes submission

The Centre on Monday informed the Kerala High Court that of the 26 voters of the Manjeswaram Assembly constituency who have been listed as witnesses in the election case, only six were present in the country on the polling day.

The Centre made the submission in a report filed on the basis of the information given by A.K Bhuyan, Joint Deputy Director, Intelligence Bureau, New Delhi.

The High Court had earlier directed the Centre to examine emigration records to check whether the voters were in the State on the day of polling.

The court gave the directive when a petition filed by BJP leader K. Surendran challenging the election of Indian Union Muslim League candidate P.B. Abdul Razak came up for hearing.

According to the Intelligence Bureau, a record check on the arrival/departure of 197 persons was conducted on the basis of their name and date of birth. The details of other voters listed as witnesses were under verification.