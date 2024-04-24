Election campaigning ends in Kottayam, Pathanamthitta

April 24, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

Campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections in Kottayam and Pathanamthitta, a region that also sets the stage for a direct battle between the rival Kerala Congress groups, drew to a close on Wednesday amidst speculations of an unprecedented tight fight.

In Kottayam, as many as 12.54 lakh voters will decide the fate of the 14 candidates in the fray. Pathanamthitta, where eight candidates including three fielded by the Congress, CPI(M) and the BJP are contesting, has a total electorate of 14. 29 lakh .

Taking electioneering to a crescendo, candidates stepped up the frequency of campaign on Wednesday in a last-minute bid to woo the electorate. The focus of the final round of campaign across the region was on road shows and personal visits in which the candidates were also seen taking part in various family functions.

Over the past one weeks, the region has witnessed a campaign blast in which several national leaders including Rajnath Sigh of BJP, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi of the Congress, among others took part.

The election authorities have made elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth conduct of the polling on Friday. Of the 1,437 booths including 17 critical booths, web casting facility has been established in 75% of these booths . A total of 1,783 ballot units, 1,773 control units and 1,915 VVPATs too have been arranged for the district.

A wireless network has been introduced for information exchange in polling stations inside the forests such as like Gavi, Moozhiyar and Avanipara outside the mobile range. A system has been put in place to monitor the polling progress through SMS and phone as well.

A police team comprising 1,253 personnel led by 230 Sub Inspectors and 11 Deputy Superintendents will be deployed to ensure security on the polling day. As many as 80 personnel from Tamil Nadu Police, 24 personnel from Central Paramilitary Force, Excise, Forest, Fire Force, Special Police Force and Home Guard personnel too will be deployed.

Meanwhile, the distribution of EVMs and other polling materials will begin at the respective distribution centres on Thursday morning.