Election campaign reaches fever pitch in Chelakkara

With just three days left for polling, the election campaign in Chelakkara has reached its peak. Candidates are making a final push to meet as many voters as possible in person, while key political alliances are intensifying their efforts, deploying prominent leaders to boost their campaigns. This strategic shift signals a high-stakes race as the contest enters its final phase.

The bypoll scheduled for November 13 promises to be one of the most fiercely contested election in the recent memory of Chelakkara. Alongside two other byelections, the Chelakkara contest has captured the political attention of the entire State. Although the results are unlikely to cause a change in the government, the excitement and energy surrounding the election are palpable.

The Left Democratic Front (LDF), which holds the Chelakkara seat, is determined to retain it. To this end, they are counting on a decisive victory, with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan actively participating in the final phase of the campaigning. The Chief Minister has addressed several public meetings in different parts of the constituency, rallying support for the LDF.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Front (UDF) is pushing hard to make a breakthrough, employing family-centric campaign strategies to strengthen its base.

With locally influential leader K. Balakrishnan as the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is also experimenting with different campaign tactics to increase its vote share.

Six candidates are vying for the Chelakkara seat, including three independents. The UDF has fielded Ramya Haridas and the LDF has nominated U.R. Pradeep. The independent candidates are K.B. Lindesh, N.K. Sudheer, and Haridasan. The byelection was necessitated after the sitting MLA K. Radhakrishnan of the LDF won the Lok Sabha election and vacated his Assembly seat.

Several high-profile political controversies, including the disruption of fireworks at the Anthimahakalan Kavu Pooram, the midnight raid in Palakkad, and the Kodakara hawala money case, are expected to further fuel the intensity of the campaign in Chelakkara.

Public campaigning will officially conclude on Monday, and will be followed by a door-to-door silent campaign on Tuesday, as candidates make their final appeal to voters before the election day.

