Election bribery case: court sends notice to K. Surendran to appear in person

June 09, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Kasaragod District Principal Sessions Court has issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran to appear in person in the Manjeswaram election bribery case. The notice is part of the procedures related to the commencement of the trial in the case.

Apart from Mr. Surendran, notices have also been sent to the Yuva Morcha former State treasurer Sunil Naik, former BJP district president K. Balakrishna Shetty, party leaders Suresh Naik, K. Manikanda Rai, and Lokesh Nonda.

Last month, all the accused, including Mr. Surendran, were sent notice to appear before court, but they did not. Hence, the court notice a second time.

Hearing on August 5

The district court will hear the case again on August 5. Last January, after completing the investigation in the case, the Crime Branch filed a charge sheet against the accused in the District Principal Sessions Court. Non-bailable sections have been slapped on Mr. Surendran.

The case pertains to K. Sundara, who was a BSP candidate in the Manjeswaram constituency in the last Assembly election, being allegedly given ₹2.5 lakh and a smartphone and threatened to withdraw his candidature.

