Election awareness themes released in Idukki

April 21, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - IDUKKI

To raise awareness about the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the Idukki district administration released an election-themed Ottanthullal presentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials, District Skill Coordinator Renjith Kumar wrote the lyrics of the Ottanthullal, and artiste Rajeev Venkidangu presented the election theme.

According to officials, a tug-of-war championship was conducted as part of the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation), the Election Commission of India’s programme to promote voter education and participation in elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Renjit Kumar, who wrote the lyrics for the election theme Ottanthullal, said that the art form could immediately raise awareness about the election. “The lyrics of the election theme begins with “Marakkathirikoo, Manasil Kurikoo April 26 nu anu vote (Don’t forget the parliament election that will be held on April 26). The lyrics of the Ottanthullal highlight the date, time and importance of the Lok Sabha election,” said Mr Kumar.

“The art form also describes the geography of the hilly district and provides awareness to the people to cast their vote without fear”, said Mr Kumar.

According to officials, the Ottanthullal was released through the Facebook page of District Collector Sheeba George.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.