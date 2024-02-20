ADVERTISEMENT

Election awareness programme was organised

February 20, 2024 04:04 am | Updated 04:04 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An election awareness programme was organised in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday under the auspices of the Thiruvananthapuram district chapter of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) and the Mar Ivanios College Electoral Literacy Club. District Collector Geromic George interacted with the students as part of the ‘Vote Pe Baat’ programme. He also released the district SVEEP’s logo. Mr. George said that the goal of the campaign was inclusive elections and called on everyone to exercise their right to vote.

