Elected representatives take oath of office

Thrissur

21 December 2020 20:27 IST

Elected representatives to various local body institutions took oath of office on Monday. The functions were held by maintaining COVID-19 protocol.

All the 54 members elected from various divisions under the Thrissur Corporation took the oath of office at a function at 11.30 a.m. at the Corporation council hall. The oath ceremony was held after paying homage to M.K. Mukundan, the LDF candidate from Pullazhi, who died before the polling took place. Election to Pullazhi division has been postponed following his death.

District Collector S. Shanavas administered the oath to the senior-most member M.L. Rosy, elected from Kalathode division, first. After that, all the other members too took the oath. Mayor and Deputy Mayor will be elected on December 28. An informal meeting of the councillors was held in the leadership of M.L. Rosy.

Representatives elected for the district panchayat too took pledge on Monday. District Collector S. Shanavas administered oath of office to the senior-most number in the district panchayat P.M. Ahmmed, elected from the Thalikkulam division. President and vice president will be elected on December 30.

Elected representatives of all the seven municipalities too took charge on Monday. In all, 41 members of the Irinjalakuda municipality took the oath of office. Deputy Collector A. Jayasree administered the oath to senior-most member P.P. George first. Later he administered the oath to other members.

In Wadakkanchery, District Registrar C.P. Vincent administered the oath of office to senior member K.T. Joy, elected from Division number 3. In Kodungallur municipality, Returning Officer A.P. Kiran administered the oath of office to senior member and former municipal chairman K.R. Jaithran first. Later, he administered the pledge to other members. The chairperson will be elected on December 28.

Chalakudy DFO and election officer O. Sambuddha Majumdar administered the oath of office to senior-most members of Chalakudy municipality Rosy Laser. There are 36 members in the Chalakudy municipality.

The oath ceremony and first council meeting of the Kunnamkulam municipality was held on Monday morning. Election officer P.D. Sindhu administered the oath of office to senior-most member and former municipal chairperson Seetha Raveendran first. The oath ceremony of Guruvayur municipality was held at Municipal Town hall. Prof. P.K. Santha Kumari took the oath first. The chairperson will be elected on December 28. Senior-most member of Chavakkad municipality Akbar Kanedath took the oath first at the Chavakkad municipality.

Elected representatives of the 16 block panchayats and other local body institutions too took pledge on Monday.