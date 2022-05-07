Elected representatives appear for exam on governance

Elected representatives taking part in an examination conducted by the Sree Narayana Guru Open University at the Fathima Mata National College in Kollam on Saturday.

Ashraf Ambalathingal relived his college memories as he made his way to the Government College, Malappuram.

Twenty five years after his graduation, the Valanchery municipal chairman turned up for an examination that he feels will auger well while discharging his duties as an elected representative.

The end semester examination of a six-month certificate course in decentralisation and local governance conducted by the Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU) witnessed the participation of as many as 2,117 members of Panchayayi Raj institutions from 28 centres across the State.

The unique programme, which was conducted in association with the Digital University Kerala and the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), comprised three theory papers on decentralisation local governance and the legal framework, financing local government and local economic development, and planning and development.

The participants were also required to submit a project report on issues faced by their respective local body for course completion.

The programme that commenced in October last was also the first to be conducted by SNGOU since its inception two years ago.

“The course proved to be an eye-opener for many local body members especially those who have been elected for the first time,” Mr. Ambalathingal said, while pointing out that the sessions on project planning are bound to enable the elected representatives to plan and execute the annual Plan projects effectively.

Vaikom block panchayat president K.K. Ranjith, who appeared for the examination along with five colleagues, felt the lessons should be imparted among each citizen to enable them to become active partners in local governance.

Sree Narayana Guru Open University Vice Chancellor P.M. Mubarak Pasha said the elected representatives who manage to clear the examination would be presented certificates during a convocation that would be held in Kollam on May 31 and June 1.