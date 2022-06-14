Elected office-bearers

Traders in the country are caught in a legal and numbers tangle, Confederation of All India Traders national president B.C. Bhartia has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the CAIT Kerala State committee formation conference.

Mr. Bhartia said 26,134 sections in 1,536 laws were tying up traders. They were seen as worse than criminals in the country. GST had become a headache for traders. Unity among traders nationwide was the need of the hour, he said. CAIT national vice president and Puducherry MLA M. Shivashankar delivered the keynote address.

The conference elected P. Venkitarama Iyer as CAIT State unit president, S.S. Manoj as secretary general, and P.J. Jaison as treasurer.