Elected members of local bodies must declare their assets by June 20: State EC

June 10, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Elected members of local bodies should file the statements declaring their assets and liabilities by June 20, the State Election Commission (EC) has said.

The statement should contain details of the assets and liabilities of the candidate and that of his family members. There are 21,900 elected members in 1,200 urban and rural local bodies.

The circular and forms issued by the commission on the matter are available on sec.kerala.gov.in and lsgkerala.gov.in. The rules require local body members to submit the statement within 30 months of taking the oath.

Candidates who won the 2020 local body polls took the oath on December 21, 2020, and the 30-month period ends on June 20.

The following officials are empowered to accept the statements: Director (Urban) of Local Self Government Department for corporations and municipalities, Director (Rural) for district panchayats, District Joint Director for block panchayats, and the Deputy Director for grama panchayats.

The commission has also instructed secretaries of local bodies to remind members to file their statements by June 20.