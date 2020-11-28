‘Elect those upholding secularism’

MALAPPURAM

28 November 2020 00:08 IST

Sunni leader and Grand Mufti Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar has called upon people to elect those who uphold the country’s secular credentials.

Opening the valedictory session of a Moulid Jalsa organised by the Madin Academy here on Friday, he said people should refrain from malicious campaigns and, instead, work for the development of the land.

“The elections are meant to strengthen our democracy. We should avoid hurling abuses at each other. Winning and losing are part of the electoral process. There should not be any hatred because of that,” he said. He also launched the Madin Academy’s project titled Hiya aimed at offering better education for women.

Madin Academy chairman Sayed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari presided over the function. Shaykh Afeefuddin Al-Jailani, international Islamic scholar, was the chief guest at the function. He joined through video-conferencing from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.