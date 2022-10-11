Eldhose Kunnappilly booked under non-bailable charges for assaulting teacher

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 11, 2022 20:21 IST

The Kovalam police on Tuesday registered a case against Perumbavoor MLA Eldhose Kunnappilly under non-bailable charges on the basis of a complaint by a schoolteacher.

According to the police, the legislator has been charged under provisions including Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), Section 362 (abduction) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar issued an order to transfer the case to the District Crime Branch.

The case was registered a few weeks after the complainant had petitioned the City Police Commissioner to adopt legal proceedings against the legislator for allegedly assaulting her while they had travelled together to Kovalam in September. She also accused him of pressuring her to withdraw her complaint.

The action comes a day after the Vanchiyoor police had registered a case after one of her friends alleged she had gone missing. She was subsequently traced to Neyyattinkara following which she was brought to Vanchiyoor and later taken to a magistrate where she reportedly stuck to her allegations.

According to official sources, the petitioner developed uneasiness while providing her statement to the Kovalam police and had to be hospitalised on Tuesday. More provisions could be included in the case after recording the complete statement, an official said.

