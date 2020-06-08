Elderly woman in quarantine dies

Alappuzha

08 June 2020 23:00 IST

She had returned from another State

An elderly woman who was in home quarantine in the district after returning from another State last week, died on Monday. The deceased was identified as a native of Pavukkara.

Officials with the Health Department said that the person had developed chest pain and was immediately rushed to a private hospital at Parumala in Pathanamthitta in the morning.

Although medics performed a procedure on her, she later died at the hospital.

Advertising

Advertising

Cardiac arrest

“According to a preliminary assessment, the person died due to cardiac arrest. Her body is being kept at a morgue in Pathanamthitta,” said an official.

Although the deceased had not shown symptoms of COVID-19, her body fluid samples have been sent for testing and results are awaited, the official added.