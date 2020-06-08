Elderly woman in quarantine dies

An elderly woman who was in home quarantine in the district after returning from another State last week, died on Monday. The deceased was identified as a native of Pavukkara.
Officials with the Health Department said that the person had developed chest pain and was immediately rushed to a private hospital at Parumala in Pathanamthitta in the morning.
Although medics performed a procedure on her, she later died at the hospital.
Cardiac arrest
“According to a preliminary assessment, the person died due to cardiac arrest. Her body is being kept at a morgue in Pathanamthitta,” said an official.
Although the deceased had not shown symptoms of COVID-19, her body fluid samples have been sent for testing and results are awaited, the official added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.